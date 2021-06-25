Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg [Image 6 of 21]

    CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg

    GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Cannons flank a memorial at Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., June 25, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 11:06
    Photo ID: 6713457
    VIRIN: 210625-Z-NI803-1125
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: GETTYSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Gettysburg
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Leadership Training
    CATALIST

