The Genius of Liberty statue on top of the Soldiers' National Monument at Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., June 25, 2021. Eighteen large bronze stars circling the pedestal below the statue represent the eighteen Union states with buried dead. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.29.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6713469 VIRIN: 210625-Z-NI803-1235 Resolution: 3263x4894 Size: 3.01 MB Location: GETTYSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.