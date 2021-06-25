CATALIST Class 001-2021 attends leadership training in Gettysburg

Joseph E. Mieckowski, a Licensed Battlefield Guide, speaks with New Jersey National Guard CATALIST Class 001-2021 Airmen and Soldiers at Gettysburg National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., June 25, 2021. CATALIST, which stands for Cultivating Agile and Transformational Air Guard Leaders through Inspiring and Structured Training, includes officer and enlisted guardsmen from the 108th Wing, the 177th Fighter Wing, and four representatives from the New Jersey Army National Guard and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The leadership training in Gettysburg took the guardsmen from the classroom, learning about the history of the Civil War, to the battlefield, where licensed guides led them through important moments in U.S. history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

