Paralegal Soldiers from the Army Central Command Area of Operations recently had the opportunity to compete in the Quarterly Paralegal NCO and Specialist Competition. The performance from the participants from the 111th TEB did not disappoint and impressed many along the way.
(L to R: Spc. Timothy Harvill, Spc. Christopher Losinski, Staff Sgt. John Stonesifer)
06.19.2021
06.29.2021
|6712928
|210619-A-WJ211-995
|2177x1633
|609.89 KB
|Location:
CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|1
|0
This work, 111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Task Force Spartan Paralegal Competition [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Army Central Paralegal Competition
