    111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Task Force Spartan Paralegal Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Task Force Spartan Paralegal Competition

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.19.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. James Mason 

    111th Engineer Brigade

    Paralegal Soldiers from the Army Central Command Area of Operations recently had the opportunity to compete in the Quarterly Paralegal NCO and Specialist Competition. Spc. Timothy Harvill, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, participated in the competition and performed well above his peers.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6712927
    VIRIN: 210619-A-WJ211-101
    Resolution: 2026x1520
    Size: 397.97 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Task Force Spartan Paralegal Competition [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer
    Paralegal
    National Guard
    TF Spartan

