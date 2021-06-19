Paralegal Soldiers from the Army Central Command Area of Operations recently had the opportunity to compete in the Quarterly Paralegal NCO and Specialist Competition. Staff Sgt. John Stonesifer, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, participated in the competition and performed well above his peers.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2021 03:28
|Photo ID:
|6712925
|VIRIN:
|210619-A-WJ211-368
|Resolution:
|2094x1570
|Size:
|443.12 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Task Force Spartan Paralegal Competition [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Army Central Paralegal Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT