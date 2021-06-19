111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Task Force Spartan Paralegal Competition

Paralegal Soldiers from the Army Central Command Area of Operations recently had the opportunity to compete in the Quarterly Paralegal NCO and Specialist Competition. Spc. Christopher Losinzki, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade Legal Team member, participated in the competition and performed well above his peers.

