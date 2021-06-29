111th TEB Legal Team Succeeds at Army Central Paralegal Competition

When people think of Paralegals in the United States military, they might think of their favorite character in episodes from hit television shows like JAG or NCIS. While those shows focus on military law, a day in the life of a Paralegal might not always be that exciting, unfortunately.



That is not to say that the job of a Paralegal is not extremely crucial and mission essential.



For three paralegals in the 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, they realize the importance of their job and strive to be more proficient in their duties daily. Well, recently, they had a chance to prove their skills and let everyone know just how much they know.



Paralegal Soldiers from the Army Central Command Area of Operations recently had the opportunity to compete in the Quarterly Paralegal NCO and Paralegal Specialist Competition – a competition created to showcase the knowledge and skills of these talented Soldiers. The performance from the participants from the 111th TEB did not disappoint and impressed many along the way.



The competition consisted of a written exam and a timed written essay, a typing test, a practical exercise, and a formal board proceeding.



I recently had the chance to talk to these Soldiers and get an inside look at what the competition offered.





SSG John Stonesifer, Paralegal NCO - First place in the Paralegal NCO Competition



Q: What does it mean to you to have finished so well in the ARCENT Best Paralegal Competition?

A: It’s an honor. We all signed up to participate as a learning experience and we were extremely pleased with our performances. There are a lot of skilled and experienced paralegals in ARCENT from all 3 components and to perform as well as we did was an awesome experience.



Q: Why were you motivated to do so well in the competition?

A: For me I wanted everyone to see the high standard that we have for our Soldiers in the office and that we care about mentoring and growing our paralegals. Many people assume that as National Guard Paralegals we aren’t as proficient in our job skills as Active Duty Soldiers, but we wanted to show them that as National Guardsmen we can surpass the standards and bring more to the table because of our civilian experiences.



Q: What’s next for you in the Army?

A: I am currently studying for the LSAT and will be taking it this October while deployed. I’ll be completing my MBA from University of Charleston this summer as well. One of my goals is to see if I can extend my deployment while in theater at work at the Division level. I would love to see the differences in the flow of information and processes when it comes to the Division level versus Brigade level.





SPC Christopher Losinski, Paralegal Specialist - First place in the Paralegal Specialist Competition



Q: What does it mean to you to have finished so well in the ARCENT Best Paralegal Competition?

A: Truthfully, I did not expect to have done so well compared to the other competitors. I’m confident in my knowledge and experience, but I was sure there were others who knew more than me. Winning this competition showed me how I stack up against other paralegals, as well as what I still need to improve on.



Q: Why were you motivated to do so well in the competition?

A: I wanted to use it as a true test of my knowledge, and to see what I still need to improve upon. There’s a quote, one of many I live by: “The moment you believe there is nothing else to learn is the moment your soul truly dies.” A bit morbid, sure, but it encourages me to seek out new knowledge. What better way to evaluate what I have yet to learn than to compete against other professionals of my field?



Q: What’s next for you in the Army?

A: I’m currently looking at Active Guard Reserve paralegal positions in my state of Minnesota because I’d like to have a few years of my career on Active Duty. I’m planning to stay in for at least my 20 years, so I know I have time to work out how I want to see my career end. I also wouldn’t mind looking at going into the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). I love investigations because of the nuances that carry through each one, finding the patterns that link human behavior and actions all molded by an individual’s environment.





SPC Timothy Harvill, Paralegal Specialist - Third place in the Paralegal Specialist Competition



Q: What does it mean to you to have finished so well in the ARCENT Best Paralegal Competition?

A: It truly meant a lot. I graduated Paralegal training in November and did not know much coming out. I never had a true drill before deploying. In my opinion, it isn’t really a testament to me, so much as it is to the 111th Legal Team. Everything I know about being a paralegal, I learned from them. Every single person on the team has had a tremendous impact on me and I will always be thankful for that.



Q: Why were you motivated to do so well in the competition?

A: I have always been told to do the best I can, regardless of what it is. If you don’t give something your all, then you will never really know just how much you are truly capable of.



Q: What’s next for you in the Army?

A: I have been accepted for an Active Guard Reserve position back at home as a Training NCO. The next thing I can do is just be the best I can at my new job. Long term I want to eventually look into commissioning as a Judge Advocate.





The 111th Theater Engineer Brigade is extremely proud of the performance of these Paralegals and is excited for the work they will continue to do while deployed to the Central Command Area of Operations.

