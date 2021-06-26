Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/623rd FAB 30 Year Gulf War and 15 Year Gulf War Reunion [Image 3 of 4]

    1/623rd FAB 30 Year Gulf War and 15 Year Gulf War Reunion

    TOMPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans of the 1/623rd Field Artillery Battalion of the Kentucky Army National Guard reunited in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 26, 2021. The veterans reunited for the 30th year reunion of their deployment to the Gulf War in 1991 and the 15th year reunion in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006.

