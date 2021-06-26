1/623rd FAB 30 Year Gulf War Reunion

Veterans of the 1/623rd Field Artillery Battalion of the Kentucky Army National Guard reunited in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 26, 2021. The veterans reunited for the 30th year reunion of their deployment to the Gulf War in 1991.

