1st Sgt.'s Roll Call for Gulf War and OIF Veterans

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. (Ret.) Charles M. Atkinson gives the roll call for fallen soldiers at the 1/623rd Field Artillery Battalion's (FAB) reunion in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 26, 2021. Veterans of the 1/623rd FAB reunited for the 30th year reunion of their deployment to the Gulf War in 1991 and the 15th year reunion to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6712113
|VIRIN:
|210628-A-QL321-0001
|Resolution:
|6099x4066
|Size:
|18.25 MB
|Location:
|TOMPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|TOMPKINSVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
