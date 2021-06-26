Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Sgt.'s Roll Call for Gulf War and OIF Veterans [Image 1 of 4]

    1st Sgt.'s Roll Call for Gulf War and OIF Veterans

    TOMPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. (Ret.) Charles M. Atkinson gives the roll call for fallen soldiers at the 1/623rd Field Artillery Battalion's (FAB) reunion in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 26, 2021. Veterans of the 1/623rd FAB reunited for the 30th year reunion of their deployment to the Gulf War in 1991 and the 15th year reunion to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006.

