1st Sgt.'s Roll Call for Gulf War and OIF Veterans

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. (Ret.) Charles M. Atkinson gives the roll call for fallen soldiers at the 1/623rd Field Artillery Battalion's (FAB) reunion in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 26, 2021. Veterans of the 1/623rd FAB reunited for the 30th year reunion of their deployment to the Gulf War in 1991 and the 15th year reunion to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006.

Date Taken: 06.26.2021
Location: TOMPKINSVILLE, KY, US