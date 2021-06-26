1/623rd FAB 15 Year Gulf War Reunion

Veterans of the 1/623rd Field Artillery Battalion of the Kentucky Army National Guard reunited in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 26, 2021. The veterans reunited for the 15th year reunion in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2006.

