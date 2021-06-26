Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Armed Forces Women's Rugby [Image 6 of 7]

    2021 Armed Forces Women's Rugby

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Steven Dinote 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Coast Guard Seaman Ra'Shaun Combs from Yorktown, Va. scores a try against Navy in the 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Cape Fear Rugby Sevens Tournament, held from 24-28 June. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 21:10
    Photo ID: 6711017
    VIRIN: 260621-A-RQ616-0766
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US 
    Hometown: RIO VISTA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

