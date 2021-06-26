The 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Cape Fear Rugby Sevens Tournament, held from 24-28 June. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 21:10
|Photo ID:
|6711016
|VIRIN:
|260621-A-RQ616-1278
|Resolution:
|3308x2223
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Hometown:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Armed Forces Women's Rugby [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
