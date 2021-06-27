Army goes undefeated to win Armed Forces Women's Rugby Gold

Photo By Steven Dinote | Army 2nd lt. Samantha Sullivan of Fort Carson, Colo. drives to the try zone against...... read more read more Photo By Steven Dinote | Army 2nd lt. Samantha Sullivan of Fort Carson, Colo. drives to the try zone against the Marine Corps during the 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Cape Fear Rugby Sevens Tournament, held from 24-28 June. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released) see less | View Image Page

Army goes undefeated to win their second consecutive title at the 2021 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the Cape Fear 7’s Rugby Tournament in Wilmington, N.C. from June 25-27.



Army 2nd lt. Samantha Sullivan of Fort Carson, Colo. led the championship with 24 total points, scoring two trys and a conversion against Air Force, and Army’s only try against Marine Corps to solidify the gold.



In the opening night, Army defeated Air Force 17-5 despite a torrential downpour right at kickoff.



“It felt a little like déjà vu on Friday night”, said Army coach Capt. Kaitlyn Kelly of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. referencing their 19-5 win over Air Force in the rain in 2019.



“Air Force always brings top caliber athletes. We came together as a squad and played our system and game.”



On opening night, Marine Corps dominated Coast Guard and Navy winning 25-0 and 38-0 respectively. In the opening minutes against Army, a key injury slowed down the Marines, with Army taking advantage to win 5-0.



Army defeated Coast Guard and Navy to seal the deal and take the gold.



Despite their opening loss to Army, Air Force women beat Navy 26-0 and followed up with a hard fought win over Marine Corps 14-5 and Coast Guard (26-7) to capture the silver medal.



Marine Corps finished the tournament 2-2 for third place. Coast Guard went 1-3 for fourth, followed by Navy placing fifth (0-4).



At the end of the Championship, seven of the best players were selected to the All-Armed Forces Tournament Team. They are:



Capt Gianna Khoudary, Creech AFB, NV - USAF

LCpl Ubaida Ahmed, MCAS Cherry Point, NC - USMC

Maj Stephanie Iacobucci, MCB Camp Pendleton, CA - USMC

PO2 Michal Williams, NIOC Texas - Navy

2LT Samantha Sullivan, Fort Carson, CO - Army

CPT Lauran Glover, Army Reserves - Army

CPT Danielle Deshaies - Fort Stewart, GA – Army



Armed Forces Women’s Rugby is the newest Armed Forces Championship beginning in 2019 and is the only sport to feature a women’s team from the Coast Guard. Coast Guard typically combines with the Navy, with the exception of rugby.



More Armed Forces Sports action continues in August with Armed Forces Softball and Men’s Rugby. Visit www.armedforcessports.defense.gov for complete schedules and information.