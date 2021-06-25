Marine Corps LCpl Kerra Wieberg of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. collides with Coast Guard Lt. J.G. Sheila Bertrand of Washington, D.C. during the opening match of the 2021 Armed Forces Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the 2021 Cape Fear Rugby Sevens Tournament, held from 24-28 June. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel) and Coast Guard battle it out for gold. (Department of Defense Photo, Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 21:09
|Photo ID:
|6711018
|VIRIN:
|250621-A-RQ616-0072
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.6 MB
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NC, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Armed Forces Women's Rugby [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
