31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), set up communicational equipment during an amphibious raid rehearsal at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2021. Communicational equipment is set up during an amphibious raid rehearsal to allow Marines to communicate in disbursed locations, pass maneuver executions, and to test maritime readiness. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

