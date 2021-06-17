31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Niko Tila, a coxswain with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares for an amphibious raid rehearsal in the Philippine Sea, June 17, 2021. Marines with the 31st MEU conduct amphibious raid rehearsals in order to test maritime readiness, refine standard operating procedures, and sustain proficiency in small boat handling fundamentals. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

