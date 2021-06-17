31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids

U.S. Navy Corpsmen with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a blood transfusion to a simulated casualty during an amphibious raid rehearsal at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2021. Corpsmen with the 31st MEU conduct medical procedure trainings during amphibious raid rehearsals in order to test maritime readiness, sustain medical knowledge, and refine standard operating procedures. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021
Date Posted: 06.26.2021
Photo by LCpl Grace Gerlach