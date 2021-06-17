U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), patrol during an amphibious raid rehearsal at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2021. Marines with the 31st MEU conduct amphibious raid rehearsals in order to test maritime readiness, refine standard operating procedures, and sustain proficiency in combat maneuvers. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 08:11 Photo ID: 6710241 VIRIN: 210617-M-ST547-1323 Resolution: 4294x2863 Size: 240.09 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.