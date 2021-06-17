Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids [Image 2 of 12]

    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids

    JAPAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Patterson, executive officer of Boat Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares for an amphibious raid rehearsal in the Philippine Sea, June 17, 2021. Marines with the 31st MEU conduct amphibious raid rehearsals in order to test maritime readiness, refine standard operating procedures, and sustain proficiency in small boat handling fundamentals. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Gerlach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 08:15
    Photo ID: 6710237
    VIRIN: 210617-M-ST547-1001
    Resolution: 4294x2863
    Size: 257.41 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids
    31st MEU Conducts Boat Raids

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.S. Marine Corps
    LCAT
    U.S. Navy
    CRRC
    LPD 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT