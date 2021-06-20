A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), test communication signals after a light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 23:34 Photo ID: 6710052 VIRIN: 210620-M-ZJ622-0255 Resolution: 3042x2626 Size: 713.31 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.