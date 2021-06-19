U.S. Marines and Sailors with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), demonstrate the valkyrie blood transfusion system during a light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal, at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 19, 2021. Valkyrie is used to provide fresh blood and boost the chances of survival for casualties during combat. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 23:35 Photo ID: 6710048 VIRIN: 210619-M-ZJ622-0190 Resolution: 4987x3342 Size: 971.42 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.