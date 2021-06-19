Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals

U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), conduct landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) and landing craft utility (LCU) loading rehearsals to prepare for an upcoming light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal in the Philippine Sea, June 19, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

