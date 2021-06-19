Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals [Image 10 of 18]

    Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals

    JAPAN

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), demonstrate the valkyrie blood transfusion system during a light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal, at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 19, 2021. Valkyrie is used to provide fresh blood and boost the chances of survival for casualties during combat. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 23:34
    Photo ID: 6710049
    VIRIN: 210619-M-ZJ622-0198
    Resolution: 4429x3428
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

