    Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals [Image 18 of 18]

    Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals

    JAPAN

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practice weapons familiarization after a light armored reconnaissance raid rehearsal at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 23:34
    Photo ID: 6710058
    VIRIN: 210620-M-ZJ622-0301
    Resolution: 3415x2316
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Raid Rehearsals [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

