Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Wolfel, 353rd Combat Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, right, and 1st Lt. Casey Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, walk through forest while participating in a downed pilot scenario during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US