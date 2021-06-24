Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Wolfel, 353rd Combat Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, left, watches as 1st Lt. Casey Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, receives messages from a Joint Personnel Recovery Center while role playing as a downed pilot during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

