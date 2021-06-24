Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario [Image 3 of 7]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Casey Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, receives messages from a Joint Personnel Recovery Center while role playing as a downed pilot during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 22:07
    Photo ID: 6709967
    VIRIN: 210624-F-HX320-0066
    Resolution: 5729x3812
    Size: 19.96 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario
    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Fort Greely
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT