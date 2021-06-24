Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Casey Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, stops to identify a safe route up a hillside while role playing as a downed pilot during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6709970
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-HX320-0137
|Resolution:
|5041x3354
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
