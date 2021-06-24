Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario [Image 1 of 7]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Wolfel, 353rd Combat Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, left, and 1st Lt. Casey Smith, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot, review navigation skills while participating in a downed pilot scenario in conjunction with Red Flag-Alaska 21-2, at Fort Greely, Alaska, June 25, 2021. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: S.E.R.E. supports downed pilot scenario [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Fort Greely
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

