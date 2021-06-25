Master Chief Jason Wong and Master Chief Shane Carroll sit side-by-side during a change-of-watch ceremony held at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. The ceremony was held to transfer the duties and responsibilities of 13th District Command Master Chief, as Wong transfers to a new assignment at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and Carroll arrives from his previous assignment as Command Senior Enlisted Leader at Sector Lower Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 21:01
|Photo ID:
|6709887
|VIRIN:
|210625-G-YE015-1005
|Resolution:
|5124x3416
|Size:
|6.34 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT