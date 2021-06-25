Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief

    Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Rear Admiral Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, speaks during a change-of-watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. The ceremony was held to transfer the duties and responsibilities of District Command Master Chief from Master Chief Jason Wong to Master Chief Shane Carroll. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 21:00
    Photo ID: 6709883
    VIRIN: 210625-G-YE015-1001
    Resolution: 3275x4912
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    This work, Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WA

    TAGS

    USCG
    D13
    Change of watch
    Alki

