Rear Admiral Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, speaks during a change-of-watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. The ceremony was held to transfer the duties and responsibilities of District Command Master Chief from Master Chief Jason Wong to Master Chief Shane Carroll. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 21:00 Photo ID: 6709883 VIRIN: 210625-G-YE015-1001 Resolution: 3275x4912 Size: 6.28 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.