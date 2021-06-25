Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief

Master Chief Jason Wong, 13th District Command Master Chief, speaks during a change-of-watch ceremony held at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. Master Chief Wong addressed the audience just prior to the formal transfer of duty to new Command Master Chief, Master Chief Shane Carroll. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

