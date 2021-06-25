Master Chief Jason Wong shakes the hand of Master Chief Shane Carroll during a change-of-watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. Master Chief Wong served for three years as 13th District Command Master Chief and will be transferring to a new assignment at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 21:01
|Photo ID:
|6709885
|VIRIN:
|210625-G-YE015-1003
|Resolution:
|6343x4228
|Size:
|9.98 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
