Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief

Master Chief Jason Wong shakes the hand of Master Chief Shane Carroll during a change-of-watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. Master Chief Wong served for three years as 13th District Command Master Chief and will be transferring to a new assignment at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

