Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief

Rear Admiral Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander, 13th District, presents Master Chief Jason Wong, 13th District Command Master Chief, with the Meritorious Service Medal during a change-of-watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. Master Chief Wong received the award for his extensive work to promote resiliency and mental health and wellness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

