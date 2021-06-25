Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief [Image 2 of 5]

    Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Rear Admiral Anthony "Jack" Vogt, commander, 13th District, presents Master Chief Jason Wong, 13th District Command Master Chief, with the Meritorious Service Medal during a change-of-watch ceremony at Alki Lighthouse near Seattle, Wash., June 25, 2021. Master Chief Wong received the award for his extensive work to promote resiliency and mental health and wellness. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds change-of-watch ceremony for Thirteenth District Command Master Chief [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    D13
    Change of watch
    Alki

