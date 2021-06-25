Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4]

    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership

    CO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Kiser, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, addresses the Soldiers of 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. during a change of command ceremony June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:54
    Photo ID: 6709710
    VIRIN: 210625-A-AU561-179
    Resolution: 5737x3966
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership
    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership
    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership
    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Stryker
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT