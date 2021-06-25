Col. Andrew Kiser, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, addresses the Soldiers of 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. during a change of command ceremony June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 17:54 Photo ID: 6709710 VIRIN: 210625-A-AU561-179 Resolution: 5737x3966 Size: 7.83 MB Location: CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.