Artillerymen with Battery A, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire cannons during a change of command ceremony for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6709707
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-AU561-029
|Resolution:
|6720x2699
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership
