Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership

Artillerymen with Battery A, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire cannons during a change of command ceremony for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

