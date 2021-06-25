Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership

Photo By Sgt. Gabrielle Pena | Col. Andrew Kiser, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gabrielle Pena | Col. Andrew Kiser, commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, addresses the Soldiers of 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. during a change of command ceremony June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo.—Soldiers from across the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division gathered together during a change of command ceremony June 25, here, to bid farewell to outgoing commander, Col. Scott Knight of 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. and welcome Col. Andrew Kiser, incoming commander of 2SBCT, 4th Inf. Div.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander.



“As I come to the end of my time as Warhorse 6, there is a bittersweet feeling that comes to me,” Knight said. “A power made possible by the Soldiers represented out in the field today.”



Knight assumed command of 2SBCT on June 13, 2019. During his tenure, he led the brigade through a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. and oversaw the brigade’s conversion from an infantry to Stryker formation. He led the organization during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic, where the organization was still able to maintain readiness and improve initiatives to place people first all the while mitigating the virus’ impact.



“It’s the efforts of Soldiers and sacrifices of their families that make us, our U.S. Army, successful.”



Kiser, an infantry officer, is no stranger to commanding large formations. His most recent assignment was as the commander of 1st Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, where he led the battalion in advising the 203rd Corps and as the Train Advise Assist Command-East commander in Afghanistan.



“(My wife) and I are truly committed to help each and every one of you to ensure your success, and I am excited to see what we can achieve,” Kiser said.



Knight’s next assignment will be as Chief of Staff at 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas.