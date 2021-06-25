Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership

Col. Scott Knight, outgoing commander of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, passes the brigade colors to Maj. Gen. Matthew MacFarlane, commander of 4th Inf. Div. during a change of command ceremony June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)

