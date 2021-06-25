Leadership with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a pass and review led by Maj. Gen. Matthew MacFarlane, commander of 4th Inf. Div. during 2SBCT's change of command ceremony June 25, 2021 at Fort Carson, Colo. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the outgoing commander formally transfers their authority to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gabrielle Pena)
Warhorse Brigade welcomes new leadership
