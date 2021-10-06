U.S. Air Force Airman Akiel Sewell, a 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, removes a single point receptacle from an R-11 fuel truck at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2021. The fuels management flight provides 24/7 servicing of aviation fuel, ground fuel, and cryogenic products to support all assigned and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:58 Photo ID: 6708893 VIRIN: 210610-F-KO270-1287 Resolution: 6145x4097 Size: 9.21 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Commandos work together to fuel aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.