Air Commandos work together to fuel aircraft

U.S. Air Force Airman Akiel Sewell, a 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, carries a single point receptacle to fuel an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2021. The fuels management flight provides 24/7 servicing of aviation fuel, ground fuel, and cryogenic products to support all assigned and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

