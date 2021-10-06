Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos work together to fuel aircraft [Image 1 of 5]

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Akiel Sewell, a 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, carries a single point receptacle to fuel an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2021. The fuels management flight provides 24/7 servicing of aviation fuel, ground fuel, and cryogenic products to support all assigned and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

