U.S. Air Force Airman Akiel Sewell, a 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels technician, carries a single point receptacle to fuel an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2021. The fuels management flight provides 24/7 servicing of aviation fuel, ground fuel, and cryogenic products to support all assigned and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6708889
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-KO270-1049
|Resolution:
|7013x4675
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Commandos work together to fuel aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT