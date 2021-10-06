Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commandos work together to fuel aircraft [Image 4 of 5]

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Flower-Raschella 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A fuel meter indicates how many gallons of fuel have been pumped into an R-11 fuel truck at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2021. Each truck has the ability to hold 3,000 gallons of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)

