U.S. Air Force Airman Timothy Chainey, a 901st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, removes a single point receptacle from an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 10, 2021. The 901st SOAMXS mission is to organize, train, and equip Airmen to perform high-quality aircraft maintenance in order to provide safe and mission-effective aircraft supporting home-station and contingency taskings.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda A. Flower-Raschella)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6708891
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-KO270-1055
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.06 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Hometown:
|ALTURAS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Commandos work together to fuel aircraft [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amanda Flower-Raschella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT