JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 4, 2021) - Eric Uveges, a physical therapist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, checks Naval Aircrewmen Operator 1st Class Shane Tanguay's functional mobility by assessing his mechanics. Uveges, a native of St. Augustine, Florida, says, “Our integrated practice unit (IPU) offers patients direct access to physical therapy, to assess and treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions (such as low back pain and acute joint injuries) without a physician referral. This has been shown to improve patients’ access to care, increase the speed of treatment, and reduce unnecessary visits. We collaborate among physical therapists, primary care providers, orthopedics, and sports medicine to offer the very best care to our sailors.” Value-based care (including this IPU) focuses on results that matter most to patients: feeling healthy, being able to do daily activities, and fulfilling life roles at work and home. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #ValueBasedCare

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 10:05 Photo ID: 6706682 VIRIN: 210604-N-QA097-055 Resolution: 3056x2816 Size: 666.37 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville physical therapist [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.