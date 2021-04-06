Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville physical therapist [Image 2 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville physical therapist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 4, 2021) - Eric Uveges, a physical therapist at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, checks Naval Aircrewmen Operator 1st Class Shane Tanguay's functional mobility by assessing his mechanics. Uveges, a native of St. Augustine, Florida, says, “Our integrated practice unit (IPU) offers patients direct access to physical therapy, to assess and treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions (such as low back pain and acute joint injuries) without a physician referral. This has been shown to improve patients’ access to care, increase the speed of treatment, and reduce unnecessary visits. We collaborate among physical therapists, primary care providers, orthopedics, and sports medicine to offer the very best care to our sailors.” Value-based care (including this IPU) focuses on results that matter most to patients: feeling healthy, being able to do daily activities, and fulfilling life roles at work and home. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #ValueBasedCare

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville physical therapist [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mobility
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Aircrewmen
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville
    Value-based care

