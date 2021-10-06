Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 10, 2021) – A teenage patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic from Hospitalman Connor Elaban. Their dad, a retired Army corporal, says, “It is super important that children get the vaccine to protect them and others from the disease.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVID19Vaccine

