JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 10, 2021) – A teenage patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic from Hospitalman Connor Elaban. Their dad, a retired Army corporal, says, “It is super important that children get the vaccine to protect them and others from the disease.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVID19Vaccine
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 10:05
|Photo ID:
|6706683
|VIRIN:
|210610-N-QA097-001
|Resolution:
|3624x2600
|Size:
|900.31 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
