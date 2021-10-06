Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 10, 2021) - A teenage patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Immunizations Clinic from Hospitalman Connor Elaban. Their dad, a retired Army corporal, says, “It is super important that children get the vaccine to protect them and others from the disease.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax #SinkCOVID #COVID19Vaccine

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 10:05
    Photo ID: 6706684
    VIRIN: 210610-N-QA097-002
    Resolution: 3968x2656
    Size: 939.97 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Immunizations Clinic [Image 4 of 4], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    patient
    vaccine
    teenage
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    COVID-19

