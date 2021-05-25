Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany lab technician

ALBANY, Ga. (May 25, 2021) - Hospitalman Caryna Valentin-Baez, a lab technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, takes a blood sample. Valentin-Baez, a native of Autryville, North Carolina, says, “The results from lab work-ups help our doctors figure out what patients need.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 Photo ID: 6706681 Location: ALBANY, GA, US by Deidre Smith