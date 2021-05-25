Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany lab technician [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany lab technician

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ALBANY, Ga. (May 25, 2021) - Hospitalman Caryna Valentin-Baez, a lab technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, takes a blood sample. Valentin-Baez, a native of Autryville, North Carolina, says, “The results from lab work-ups help our doctors figure out what patients need.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    lab technician
    blood sample
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany

