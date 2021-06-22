210622-N-YA628-1250 COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 22, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) departs from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Mustin is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
This work, USS Mustin Departs From Yokosuka [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
